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The rapper Kanye West has blamed his hate-filled rants on having bipolar disorder.

TIRANA, Albania – American rapper Kanye West will perform in the Albanian capital Tirana in July, Culture Minister Blendi Gonxhe said on May 2, exulting that the country was on its way to becoming a destination for top cultural events.

The US rapper, also known as Ye, is known for glorifying Nazi leader Adolf Hitler and for anti-Semitic and hate-filled rants that he blames on having bipolar disorder.

Due to his controversial comments and songs, West’s appearances in London and in Poland have been cancelled.

Britain said it has blocked West from entering the country, leading to the cancellation of a London music festival where he had been scheduled to perform over three nights in July.

The Polish stadium where West was due to perform on June 19 has also cancelled the event.

“The widely discussed actions of Kanye West, linked to his promotion of Nazism, are in manifest contradiction with Poland’s values,” Culture Minister Marta Cienkowska said earlier.

The 48-year-old musician has lost fans and several sponsorships in recent years following inflammatory comments and actions.

Mr Gonxhe said the July 11 concert “marks a new step in making Albania a destination for major cultural events”.

A special structure is being built for the concert to accomodate 60,000 people. AFP