Canadian rock band Sum 41 to play farewell show in Singapore in March

SINGAPORE – Canadian band Sum 41 will say goodbye to Singapore fans in a concert at The Star Theatre on March 4. The gig is part of their global farewell tour.

Tickets priced from $98 go on sale for concert promoter LAMC’s members on Dec 18, while general sales start on Dec 20.

The quintet, best known for early 2000s pop-punk hits such as Fat Lip and In Too Deep (both 2001), were originally scheduled to perform in Singapore at The Coliseum at the Hard Rock Hotel in Resorts World Sentosa in March.

The show, along with the rest of their concerts in other Asian cities, was cancelled due to a family emergency.

In May, the band announced that they were breaking up after 27 years and will do a farewell tour as well as release a final album, Heaven :X: Hell. The double album is set to drop in March.

Formed in 1996, the band’s current line-up comprises frontman Deryck Whibley, guitarist Dave “Brownsound” Baksh, bassist Jason “Cone” McCaslin, guitarist Tom Thacker and drummer Frank Zummo.

Part of the early 2000s pop-punk wave that included bands such as Blink-182, Simple Plan and Good Charlotte, their music videos received heavy rotation on music television channel MTV. Their songs were often used in soundtracks for movies such as American Pie 2 (2001) and Spider-Man (2002).

In 2012, their song Blood In My Eyes was nominated for Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance at the Grammys.

With a sound that merges rock, punk, metal and hip-hop, their most recent album, Order In Decline, came out in 2019.

Book it/Sum 41 Farewell Tour

Where: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Vista, 1 Vista Exchange Green

When: March 4

Admission: Tickets from $98 to $188 go on sale for LAMC members on Dec 18,10am (register at lamcproductions.com). General sales start on Dec 20, 10am, at Sistic (go to sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)