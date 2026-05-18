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Canadian rapper Drake drops three albums at once

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Drake released three albums on May 15.

Drake mocks Kendrick Lamar’s modest height on the track, Make Them Remember.

PHOTO: EMLI BENDIXEN/NYTIMES

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NEW YORK - Canadian rapper Drake has dropped a new album, with two more surprise companion albums to boot – a whopping 43 tracks that stretch over nearly two and a half hours.

Drake – who has kept a relatively low profile since his diss battle with Kendrick Lamar ended with the American rapper’s knockout blow Not Like Us (2024) and his lawsuit against his own label was dismissed – had announced the May 15 release of Iceman.

But along with it came Habibti and Maid Of Honour.

Future, 21 Savage and Sexyy Red are among the artistes who were invited to collaborate with the chart-topping Hotline Bling (2015) rapper.

And of course, Drake could not let the beef with Lamar go.

On Make Them Remember, he mocks the Pulitzer Prize-winning Lamar’s modest height, a frequent source of ridicule during their battle.

But Lamar – who performed the song to an audience of tens of millions at the Super Bowl halftime show in February 2025 – was not the only one who came in for scorn.

Jay-Z, J. Cole, Pusha T, A$AP Rocky and even NBA legend LeBron James are also in Drake’s crosshairs, according to several media reviews. AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.