Canada's 'Hollywood North' hurt by twin strikes in US

VANCOUVER - Rare twin strikes by Hollywood actors and film and television writers are casting a pall over British Columbia’s creative industry, which has become a hub for American film and TV production.

Known as “Hollywood North”, the Canadian province and the city of Vancouver comprise one of the largest production centres in North America, with more than 50 animation studios alone, employing up to 88,000 people, according to a provincial agency. It generated an estimated C$3.6 billion in revenue (S$3.59 billion) in 2022.

Hollywood actors last Friday joined writers on the picket lines for the first time in 63 years. The unionised workers are demanding higher compensation in an era when streaming of movies and TV shows has reduced royalties for working-class actors.

Film production in British Columbia is down to “a trickle”, said Ms Gemma Martini, chair of the Motion Picture Production Industry Association and chief executive of Martini Film Studios.

Creative BC, the government body responsible for promoting creative industries in the province, said in a statement it is “concerned for the workforce, companies, industry and people”.

Since the 1990s, different levels of government have offered tax credits to the industry, adding to its appeal as a destination for movie production.

Over the years, Vancouver, with its proximity to Los Angeles and prized locations, has emerged as an alternative hub for production and post-production activities, production executives said.

Vancouver and the surrounding areas have attracted popular shows and movies including Supergirl (2015 to 2021), The Flash (2014 to 2023), Deadpool (2016) and Deadpool 2 (2018).

Taking a toll

Reverberations that started on May 2 with the writers’ strike grew in British Columbia, where most productions have American components.

In a given week, British Columbia-based film location management company Location Fixer could have 15 active productions.

“Now,” said co-owner Synnove Godeseth, “we have zero.”

Ms Godeseth estimates about 75 per cent of her company’s business comes from United States productions. First the business was hit by the writers’ strike: “Because no scripts are being written, people aren’t coming to scout our locations.”