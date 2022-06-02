Can Johnny Depp's career bounce back with defamation verdict?

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - After a United States jury largely sided with Johnny Depp in his libel battle against Amber Heard, could the verdict help the Pirates Of The Caribbean star to resurrect his flagging career?

A jubilant Depp on Wednesday (June 1) said the jury "gave me my life back" as he was awarded more than US$10 million (S$13.8 million) in damages for defamation, in contrast to just US$2 million for his ex-wife, who had counter-sued.

Central to the high-profile trial were testimonies from Hollywood agents, accountants and lawyers, who were asked to assess whether the former couple had derailed one another's careers.

Jurors heard from Depp's side that he had lost a US$22.5 million payday for a sixth Pirates film due to Heard's claims of abuse.

But Heard's legal team introduced witnesses who said her ex-husband's star was already losing its lustre due to "unprofessional behaviour" which included drinking and drug use.

"The damage that's done is done, and from this it might start a process back to some sort of normalcy," said a Hollywood producer who has worked with Depp in the past, but asked not to be identified.

"But I don't think he's going to get big, big, big studio jobs where there's so much on the line.

"If he's throwing bottles and taking drugs, and he's late, they're not gonna put up with the tardiness that costs a boatload of money for somebody who isn't a shining star any longer."

Major Hollywood studios may find it difficult to get insurance for mega-budget productions featuring Depp, the producer added.

"It's too risky to put a guy like that into billion-dollar franchises now," they said.

Similarly, while jurors and social media opinion may have swayed in Depp's direction during the trial, that is no guarantor that his box office appeal will return, particularly among women.

"The things he said are vile," said the producer, pointing to text messages introduced during the trial, which featured Depp calling Heard an "idiot cow" and talking about her "rotting corpse".

Of course, while not directly comparable, Hollywood titans from Marlon Brando to Mel Gibson have enjoyed massive box office success after seismic controversies.

"I think there are studios that will be willing to work with him at this point," said Ms Karen North, a University of Southern California professor specialising in reputation management.