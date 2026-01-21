Straitstimes.com header logo

Campus Superstar 20 years later: Where are the reality singing show’s winners now?

Campus Superstar winners (from left) Cheeyang Ng, Shawn Tok, Jarod Lee and Bonnie Loo.

PHOTOS: YELLOWBELLY, COURTESY OF SHAWN TOK, LIGHTBYLYNN PHOTOGRAPHY, COURTESY OF BONNIE LOO

Benson Ang

SINGAPORE – Twenty years have passed since the launch of Campus Superstar, the local Chinese-language reality TV singing competition aimed at finding young singing talent from various institutions of learning, such as secondary schools, junior colleges and the Institute of Technical Education.

The talent search, which aired on Channel U was a spin-off of another hit local reality TV singing competition, Project Superstar (2005 to 2014), which featured older contestants.

