‘Butterflies in our stomachs’: SingPost staff brace for swarm of Taylor Swift fans on ticket sale day

SINGAPORE – Taylor Swift fans will not be the only anxious ones when general tickets to the American pop star’s Singapore concerts at the National Stadium go on sale on Friday.

SingPost staff manning the branch counters islandwide are also getting ready for the crowds, just like how Coldplay fans formed long queues for tickets when general sales kicked off on June 20.

All tickets to the British rock band’s six concerts at the National Stadium on Jan 23, 24, 26, 27, 30 and 31 sold out quickly after going on sale. The first batch of presale tickets were released online a day before general sales.

The demand for Swift’s six nights at the same venue on March 2, 3, 4, 7, 8 and 9 is also expected to be high. Besides SingPost outlets, general tickets are also sold online at ticketing agency Ticketmaster’s website and through a telephone hotline.

While SingPost branches have also sold tickets for other popular gigs such as K-pop girl group Blackpink’s May 13 and 14 shows at the National Stadium, Coldplay and Swift’s six-night runs are officially the biggest concerts staged in Singapore.

Ms Nurul Ashikin, branch manager at SingPost’s Tiong Bahru Post Office outlet, recalls how all branches saw a surge in customers after word spread among Coldplay fans that there was a higher chance of success in getting concert tickets physically through the post offices.