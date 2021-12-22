Burglars are the good guys in comedy Home Sweet Home Alone

LOS ANGELES - Home Sweet Home Alone is the newest addition to the beloved Home Alone franchise (1990 to 2012), which revolves around children who find themselves alone at Christmas and forced to defend their homes from invaders.

But this time, the burglars are the good guys: a nice married couple, Jeff (Rob Delaney) and Pam (Ellie Kemper), who are desperate to retrieve an expensive heirloom stolen from them by a boy named Max (Archie Yates). And wily Max - who repeatedly thwarts them - is arguably more of a villain.