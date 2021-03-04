Bunny Wailer popularised reggae

KINGSTON (Jamaica) • Reggae legend Bunny Wailer, who co-founded the band The Wailers with Bob Marley in the 1960s, died on Tuesday in Kingston at the age of 73, the Jamaican government said.

No cause of death was given, but the culture ministry said Wailer - whose real name is Neville Livingston - had been hospitalised since December.

Wailer was the last surviving original member of The Wailers after Marley died at age 36 of cancer in 1981 and Peter Tosh was murdered in 1987. Tosh was 42.

Wailer, who was a childhood friend of Marley, won three Grammys over the course of his career. In 2017, he was awarded Jamaica's Order of Merit - the country's fourth highest honour.

"We remain grateful for the role Bunny Wailer played in the development and popularity of reggae music across the world," Culture Minister Olivia Grange said in a statement.

"We remember with great pride how Bunny, Bob Marley and Peter Tosh took reggae music to the four corners of the earth."

Marley and Tosh acted as The Wailers' primary singers and songwriters, but Wailer played a key role in providing harmonies to the trio's songs, according to Rolling Stone magazine.

"The Wailers are responsible for the Wailers sound. Bob, Peter, and myself: We are totally responsible for the Wailers sound, and what the Wailers brought to the world, and left as a legacy," Wailer told Afropop in 2016.

The band's debut album on a major label, Catch A Fire, released in 1973, helped propel the group to international fame.

At one point, that record was ranked 126th on Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Albums list.

The band's biggest hits include Simmer Down and One Love.

After leaving the band in 1974, Wailer went on to enjoy a prolific solo career as a writer, producer and singer of what is perhaps Jamaica's best-known export.

He drew much praise for his 1976 album Blackheart Man. It included the song Battering Down Sentence, which drew on his experience doing a one-year prison sentence for marijuana possession.

"The tracks that were done in Blackheart Man were very symbolic and significant to this whole development of reggae music," Wailer told Reggaeville in 2017.

"I really consider Blackheart Man to be one of those albums that the universal reggae world should be focused on."

Wailer's survivors include 13 children, 10 sisters, three brothers and grandchildren.

Jean Watt, his partner of more than 50 years, had dementia and had been missing since May last year.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, NYTIMES