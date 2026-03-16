Buffy The Vampire Slayer reboot cancelled, says actress Sarah Michelle Gellar

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One of the more eagerly anticipated television revival projects in recent years – the Buffy The Vampire Slayer (1997 to 2003) reboot – has been cancelled by streaming company Hulu.

American actress Sarah Michelle Gellar broke the news in a social media video on March 14.

“I wanted you to hear it from me that, unfortunately, Hulu has decided not to move forward with the Buffy reboot,” said the 48-year-old, who played the titular character in the original supernatural drama.

“I am really sad about it, but I also want to thank all of you, the fans, for the incredible support and excitement.”

The reboot, Buffy The Vampire Slayer: New Sunnydale, was announced in February 2025. Chinese film-maker Chloe Zhao – a self-professed lifelong Buffy fan – would direct from a script by Nora and Lilla Zuckerman.

Gellar was set to reprise her role as Buffy Summers, with American actress Ryan Kiera Armstrong cast as the new Slayer. The supporting ensemble included Madagascar-born actor Faly Rakotohavana, Canadian actor Daniel Di Tomasso, British actor Jack Cutmore-Scott and American actresses Ava Jean and Sarah Bock. Original creator and American film-maker Joss Whedon was not involved.

In her video, Gellar thanked director Zhao. She said she “never thought I would find myself back in Buffy’s stylish yet affordable boots”, and signed off with a reference to a famous line from the show: “if the apocalypse comes... beep me”.

According to entertainment news site Variety, Hulu is said to remain fond of the Buffy franchise and has not ruled out future projects based on the show.

Entertainment news site Deadline reported its sources as saying that the completed pilot was “not perfect”, and suggested that Zhao may not have been the right fit.

Zhao, whose film Hamnet (2025) received eight nominations at the 98th Academy Awards held on March 15, commented on the cancellation at the Oscars red carpet.

Speaking to Variety and news outlet CNN at the ceremony, she said she was not surprised by Hulu’s decision. “I had an incredible, incredible time with Sarah, with all the cast and crew doing this”, adding that she and the team saw themselves as “guardians of the original show”.

“Our priority for Sarah and for us has always been to be truthful to the show, to be truthful to our fans. So, things happen for a reason, and we keep our hearts open and we welcome the mystery. And what this might lead us to.”