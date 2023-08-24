Buckle up for Liam Neeson’s new movie Retribution

Hang on tight for a roller-coaster ride of suspense, action and emotions as you immerse yourself in the world of the ticking-clock thriller, Retribution, from the producers of Non-Stop and The Commuter.

Directed by Nimrod Antal and starring the stellar cast of Liam Neeson, Embeth Davidtz and Noma Dumezweni, Retribution keeps you riveted and on the edge of your seat from start to finish.

Adapted from the highly acclaimed Spanish film, El Desconocido, Retribution follows Matt Turner (Neeson), a Berlin-based American businessman who discovers that a bomb has been planted in his car while sending his children to school. Trapped in the car on a high-speed chase across the city, Turner must follow a stranger’s increasingly dangerous instructions in a race against time to protect his family and solve the mystery that plays out over the course of one day.

The fast-paced film serves up more than just heart-stopping moves and cars blowing up all over Berlin.

Woven intricately into the gripping plot is the turbulence within Turner’s family dynamic that adds an extra layer of emotional depth and complexity to the story.

“It’s a film that doesn’t stop moving, literally and figuratively. People are going to love the speed this thing moves at… It’s a breathtaking ride; two children and their father, stuck in a moving bullet,” said Davidtz, who plays Turner’s wife.

Don’t miss the chance to be a part of the movie’s debut here. ST subscribers stand to win an exclusive opportunity to attend a preview screening on Sept 6 at Shaw Theatres Lido. With a total of 155 pairs of tickets up for grabs, your chance is just a click away. Retribution will be shown in cinemas from Sept 7.

Take part in the giveaway simply by visiting stsub.sph.com.sg/retribution from now till Aug 27, and you could be among the first in Singapore to catch Retribution.