BTS win artist of the year at American Music Awards

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South Korean boy band BTS won the award for Song of the Summer for Swim at the 2026 American Music Awards.

SEOUL – K-pop boy band BTS won artist of the year at the 52nd American Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 25, marking the group’s second victory in the ceremony’s top category.

The group received the award after returning as a full group earlier in 2026 with its fifth studio album, Arirang, following the completion of all seven members’ military service.

BTS claimed the award over fellow nominees, including Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, Bad Bunny and Lady Gaga, underscoring the group’s continued global influence. The win also marked BTS’ second artist of the year victory at the AMAs, following its historic first win in 2021.

Arirang saw strong commercial success upon its release in March, with the lead track Swim earning widespread popularity globally.

According to the May 23 Billboard Global Excl. US chart, which tracks the week’s most popular songs based on the streaming and sales activity from over 200 territories around the world excluding the US, Swim topped the chart for the sixth time while sitting at No. 2 on Billboard’s Global 200 chart. Arirang also ranked No. 2 on Spotify’s Weekly Top Album Global chart, while Swim ranked No. 4 on the music streaming platform’s Weekly Top Song Global chart.

As BTS walked onto the stage to accept the award, the crowd erupted into chants of “BTS! BTS!”

“Armys, we did it once again!” RM, 31, said during the acceptance speech. “It’s an honour to receive this precious award after everyone completed their military service. Since this is a fan-voted award, our biggest thanks and gratitude, as always, go to Armys all over the world.”

J-Hope, 32, added: “We’ve had such an overwhelming response to this album. Honestly, thank you for embracing Arirang and every single song on this album. We’re so grateful.”

Jimin, 30, also thanked fans for supporting the group throughout its ongoing tour.

“Thank you for following us on tour and showing us so much love in every city,” he said. “And to all the Armys who always support and love us, thank you. We love you.”

The American Music Awards nominees are determined by fan engagement metrics, including streaming, album sales, radio airplay and tour revenue, making the win a particularly significant reflection of BTS’ global fandom power.

BTS also won song of the summer for Swim.

The group is scheduled to continue its tour with concerts in Las Vegas on May 27 and 28, before returning to Busan in June for concerts coinciding with its 13th debut anniversary. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK