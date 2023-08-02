BTS’ V to release first solo album with girl group NewJeans’ producer

SEOUL – V of K-pop juggernaut BTS is going solo with K-pop girl group NewJeans’ producer Min Hee-jin at the helm.

BTS’ agency Big Hit Music announced on Wednesday that V will collaborate with Min, who is the chief executive and executive producer of NewJeans’ label Ador.

Big Hit Music and Ador are two independent labels housed under the multi-label entertainment company Hybe.

According to Big Hit Music, Min will helm the singer’s solo project, including the music, dance, design and promotions.

V, whose real name is Kim Tae-hyung, is the final member of the wildly popular septet to drop an official solo record.

The bandmates have been making their solo debuts since June 2022, when they officially halted group activities to focus on their individual careers.

“I’m nervous yet happy,” V said in Big Hit Music’s statement.

He added: “It’s an album of my own style. I’m working hard hoping that it will bring joy to Army (BTS’ fandom), so please look forward (to it). It will introduce a new side of V as a solo musician that you haven’t seen with BTS’ V.”

Min is one of the most influential players in the K-pop industry, having successfully launched NewJeans in 2022.

She said in the same statement: “I first received the offer at the end of last year. I was hesitant at first because of schedules, but V’s passion and attitude, as well as his vocal timbre that I hadn’t been aware of before, intrigued me.

“I’ve prepared music that is of V’s own taste and, at the same time, that I wanted to suggest to him. Rather than leaning into what’s familiar, I focused on making music that we want to try and can do well.”

While the upcoming album will mark V’s official solo debut, the 27-year-old singer has put out solo songs in BTS’ albums in the past, including Stigma, Singularity and Inner Child.

V has also sung for several K-dramas. They include Christmas Tree from Our Beloved Summer (2021 to 2022), which became the first South Korean drama original soundtrack to enter Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

More information about V’s solo album, including the release date, will be revealed later, Big Hit Music added. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK