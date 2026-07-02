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V of BTS (centre) posted on Weverse on July 1 asking fans to refrain from visiting the hotels where BTS are staying.

SEOUL – V of BTS has asked fans to respect his privacy and not visit him at his hotel while the group is on its Arirang world tour.

V posted the request via a message on Weverse Moment on July 1, asking Army to refrain from visiting the hotels where BTS are staying. Weverse Moment messages disappear after 24 hours.

While expressing gratitude to the fans, V said that he does not want to disclose where he is staying and that such visits could affect his performances.

The post included a screenshot of his sleep activity that shows he slept for only 2½ hours.

The captured image also shows that his sleep stability was marked “caution”, his REM sleep was 14 per cent, and his deep sleep was 25 per cent.

V added that the time he has to enjoy the cities he visits while on tour, walking around the streets and visiting local restaurants, is precious to him.

He asked fans to be considerate and not to visit him at the hotels.

The Moment post was uploaded on July 1 at 2pm in Brussels, where BTS are scheduled to perform on July 1 and 2.

BTS will next perform in London, Munich and Paris, before flying to the Americas and Asia for their ongoing world tour Arirang through the end of 2026. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK