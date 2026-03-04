BTS unveil 14-song track list for new album Arirang, anchored by lead single Swim

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SEOUL – K-pop boy band BTS on March 4 unveiled the full track list for their fifth studio album Arirang, with the lead single Swim anchoring the 14-song record ahead of the group’s highly anticipated comeback.

The track list, released through their official social media channels, also includes Body To Body, Hooligan, Aliens, FYA, 2.0, No. 29, Merry Go Round, Normal, Like Animals, They Don’t Know ’Bout Us, One More Night, Please and Into The Sun.

The album reflects BTS’ identity and the emotions accumulated throughout the group’s journey.

Swim is an upbeat alternative pop track that conveys a message about continuing to move forward through life’s waves, the group’s record company Hybe said.

Rather than resisting the flow, the song embraces perseverance and resilience, expressing a quiet determination to navigate life at one’s own pace – framed as a celebration of love for life.

BTS leader RM took the lead in writing the lyrics, adding authenticity to the track’s message.

The opening song, Body To Body, is designed as a high-energy track meant to be enjoyed with fans at live concerts.

Hooligan reflects the group’s experiences travelling the world and forging their own path, while Aliens captures the members’ ambitions as artistes and FYA channels the excitement of the group’s comeback.

2.0 portrays the current chapter of the seven BTS singers as they enter a new phase in their career. The other six members are Suga, J-Hope, Jin, Jungkook, V and Jimin.

No. 29 and Merry Go Round explore themes of enduring the repetitive cycles of life, while Normal reflects emotions experienced both on and off stage.

Like Animals expresses a determination to live passionately, and They Don’t Know ’Bout Us emphasises the group’s confidence in their identity.

One More Night captures the desire to linger in a fleeting, euphoric moment, while Please conveys a sincere wish to remain together regardless of circumstances. The album closes with Into The Sun, a song about running toward someone with unwavering resolve.

BTS worked on Arirang during songwriting sessions held in Los Angeles in mid-2025. Several prominent producers contributed to the project, including Grammy-winning artistes Diplo, Ryan Tedder and El Guincho.

Diplo produced five tracks – Body To Body, FYA, Like Animals, One More Night and Into The Sun. Tedder worked on Body To Body and Normal, while El Guincho composed Hooligan.

BTS will release Arirang on March 20. The following day, they will hold a special comeback show at Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul, with the performance set to be streamed live on Netflix.

In April, BTS will launch the largest world tour in K-pop history, with 82 shows across 34 cities in North America, Europe, South America and Asia, beginning in South Korea’s Goyang city in Gyeonggi Province. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK