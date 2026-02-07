BTS to turn Seoul into cultural stage with ‘The City Seoul’

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

BTS, seen here performing at the Grammys in 2022, will transform Seoul into a massive, immersive cultural venue this spring to mark the release of their fifth album, Arirang.

SEOUL - BTS will be extending its comeback celebrations beyond the stage and into Seoul itself as it transforms the city into a massive, immersive cultural venue this spring.

BTS The City Arirang Seoul, launching March 20 and running through April 12, is a citywide project marking the release of BTS’ fifth album, Arirang , agency Big Hit Music announced on Feb 5 .

The event will also follow the group’s comeback show , BTS Comeback Live: Arirang, set for Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul.

“In collaboration with the Seoul Metropolitan Government, we designed a series of programs so that both visitors and residents in Seoul can experience culture and the arts in new ways and engage more immersively with BTS’ comeback during the The City Seoul period,” Big Hit Music said in a statement on Feb 6 .

The project will feature experiential content that blends music, media and urban landscapes, with installations and programmes unfolding across key areas of the capital.

On March 20, the album’s release day, major Seoul landmarks such as Sungnyemun and N Seoul Tower will be illuminated with media facades.

By overlaying contemporary visual media onto historic and symbolic sites, the project aims to create scenes where tradition and the present coexist, offering a fresh global spotlight on Korea’s cultural heritage.

From March 22, Yeouido Hangang Park will host a lounge-style programme where visitors can gather to experience and share BTS’ music in a relaxed outdoor setting.

In April, the project will expand into central Seoul, with stone walls, stairways and tree-lined streets temporarily transformed into exhibition-like spaces.

BTS’ song lyrics will be reinterpreted through light-based and video installations integrated into the urban environment.

Detailed schedules and program information for The City Arirang Seoul will be announced later via the BTS channel on Weverse, Hybe’s global fandom platform.

The project will begin in Seoul before rolling out sequentially to major cities around the world.

BTS previously introduced the “The City” concept in April 2022 in Las Vegas with BTS Permission to Dance the City — Las Vegas, followed by BTS ‘Yet to Come’ The City in Busan in October of the same year.

The initiative is positioned as a “city play park”, offering expanded fan experiences through events and attractions spread throughout an entire city. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK