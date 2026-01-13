BTS to perform 4 shows in Singapore in December

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

BTS will be back in Singapore after seven years for concerts on Dec 17, 18, 20 and 22.

SINGAPORE – K-pop boy band BTS will be back in Singapore after seven years for concerts on Dec 17, 19, 20 and 22, the most number of shows they have done here to date.

The venue has yet to be announced.

The upcoming Singapore concerts are part of the supergroup’s first proper tour since 2019.

The BTS World Tour will kick off in Goyang, South Korea, on April 9, followed by two more nights on April 11 and 12, before heading to Tokyo on April 17.

According to previous reports, the global jaunt is their biggest tour ever, with shows across Asia, North America, South America, Europe and Australia.

The tour also includes shows in other South-east Asian cities – Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta and Manila.

Comprising Jin, 33; Suga, 32; J-Hope, 31; RM, 31; Jimin, 30; V, 30; and Jungkook, 28, the septet’s last performance in Singapore was a one-night show at the National Stadium in January 2019.

Their first concert here took place at The Star Theatre in 2014. They also performed in Singapore in 2017 as part of a live show by the South Korean pop music variety show Music Bank at Suntec Convention Hall.

They went on a temporary hiatus in June 2022 when all the members had to serve their mandatory military service. BTS regrouped in June 2025.

Despite the hiatus, the septet remain one of the most popular K-pop acts worldwide. On Spotify’s 2025 year-end report, they were the most-streamed K-pop artiste on the music platform.

The members have also found success as solo acts. Jungkook, for example, is No. 8 on Spotify’s Global K-pop Artist Streaming category in the same year, the only male solo artiste in the top 10.

They have also done solo concerts and projects in Singapore. J-Hope played two sold-out nights at Singapore Indoor Stadium on April 26 and 27, 2025, while Suga performed at the same venue in 2023. Jin’s music video for his song Don’t Say You Love Me , released in May 2025, was filmed in Singapore in a collaboration between the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and South Korean music label and entertainment company BigHit Music.

Besides the upcoming tour, the group are also releasing new music. Their first new album in six years will be released on March 20.