BTS to launch Arirang pop-up store in Seoul ahead of album release

(Clockwise from top) A hairpin and hair clip, card holder, layered skirt, and keychain released in collaboration with BTS and MU:DS.

SEOUL – BTS will open a special pop-up store in Seoul to mark the release of their upcoming album, Arirang, the K-pop boy band’s agency said on March 10.

According to BigHit Music, the pop-up will run from 1pm on the day of the album’s release on March 20 until 8.30pm on April 12 at two locations: Shinsegae Department Store’s The Heritage building in Jung-gu, central Seoul, and the Hybe headquarters in Yongsan.

The merchandise for sale was created in collaboration with the National Museum Foundation of Korea. Each item reinterprets traditional Korean aesthetics in a modern way, introducing elements of Korean culture to global audiences while reflecting the theme of BTS’ upcoming album.

This also marks the foundation’s second collaboration between its cultural merchandise brand, MU:DS, and BTS, following the Dalmajung BTS X MU:DS collection in 2024.

According to the National Museum Foundation of Korea, the merchandise drew inspiration from the decorative motifs of the Sacred Bell of King Seongdeok, designated as South Korea’s National Treasure and housed at Gyeongju National Museum. The collection includes items such as hairpins, hair clips, shoulder bags, layered skirts and card holders.

In addition to the collaborative products, a range of official merchandise, including hoodies, baseball caps and member-specific T-shirts, as well as a new BTS light stick, will also be available for purchase.

Pre-sales for official BTS Arirang merch open on Weverse Shop starting on March 12, while the full line-up, including the collaborative goods with MU:DS, will become available on March 20. Collaborative merchandise will also be sold at the gift shop inside the National Museum of Korea in Yongsan beginning the same day.

According to BigHit, those who wish to visit the pop-up must make a reservation in advance through Weverse Spot’s reservation system.

Arirang, which explores themes of identity and deep affection, has already drawn strong global interest, as the album marks BTS’ full-group comeback after three years. The album has surpassed 4 million pre-saves on Spotify and topped the music platform’s Countdown Charts Global for seven consecutive weeks.

BTS are expected to release their 14-track album at 1pm on March 20, with a free comeback show to be hosted at Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul at 8 pm the following day. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK