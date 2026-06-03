BTS tickets for S’pore concert up for resale at five times the price soon after pre-sales begin

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Checks by The Straits Times on X and Carousell showed about 40 listings of the tickets by 1pm.

SINGAPORE - Tickets for K-pop boy band BTS’ concert in Singapore were being offered for resale at five times their original price within 1½ hours of pre-sales opening at noon on June 3.

Checks by The Straits Times on X and Carousell showed about 40 listings of the tickets by 1pm.

One reseller was offering a pair of VIP tickets to the Saturday show at $2,000 each, about five times the original price of $388.



At least 12 VIP tickets were being offered for $1,200 each on Carousell.

Category 1 tickets, priced a t $328 each, were being listed for between $600 and $1,000 each.

A VIP ticket, which retails at $388, was being resold for $1,200. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM CAROUSELL

BTS – which comprise RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook – will perform at the National Stadium on Dec 17, 19, 20 and 22 at 7pm.

Their Arirang world tour, in support of their comeback album released in March after all seven members completed mandatory military service, kicked off in South Korea in April.

BTS’ historic four-night run here marks their longest tour stop in Asia outside South Korea and Japan, and their first full-group concert in Singapore since their sold-out Love Yourself shows at the same venue in January 2019.

On June 2, the Consumers Association of Singapore and the police issued separate advisories warning people against scams involving concert tickets.

They urged fans to buy tickets from only official channels and emphasised that those who purchase from unauthorised sellers may be denied entry to the event.

Another pre-sale on June 4 from noon to 10pm will be for Live Nation members. Tickets for the general public will go on sale from noon on June 5 via ticketmaster.sg

A Klook sale will also begin at noon on June 5. The global travel platform is offering concert bundles from $207 that include guaranteed tickets paired with a one-night stay at Hotel Michael and admission to local attractions.

Given previous scams on Carousell involving popular concerts, the police said earlier that they have asked the e-marketplace to remove resale ticket listings for the BTS Arirang concert.