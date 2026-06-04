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Tickets for the Live Nation presale sold out at about 4pm on June 4.

SINGAPORE – Tickets under the second presale for the Singapore leg of K-pop sensation BTS’ Arirang tour have sold out.

The first wave of tickets, released on June 3, was limited to fans with Army Membership, an annual fan club subscription on the Weverse platform. These reportedly sold out at about 7pm that day.

The June 4 presale was open to Live Nation members and began at 12pm.

At about 4pm, Live Nation, in a joint Facebook post with ONE Production, said that tickets for this round have sold out.

Some disappointed fans left comments on the Facebook post, lamenting about tech glitches they encountered while in the online queue to purchase tickets.

“Kicked out of system twice, had to re-queue and then sold out,” said one user.

In the post, Live Nation said: “If you did not manage to get your tickets today, don’t worry! General onsale and Klook sale will be happening tomorrow at 12pm.”

The June 5 sales will be the final opportunity for fans to get their hands on tickets to see the boy band live here.

The septet will perform in Singapore on Dec 17, 19, 20 and 22 as part of their Arirang world tour.

On June 3, at least 74,000 people were in the e-queue for the Dec 17 show five minutes after it began at 12pm.

Tickets for the shows were being offered for resale at 23 times their original price within three hours of presales opening.

Checks by The Straits Times on resale site StubHub showed that VIP tickets, which cost $388 each, were typically offered for about $900 to $7,000 each.

A reseller on StubHub was offering a VIP ticket by the stage for the show on Dec 20, a Sunday, at $8,896 – 23 times the original price.