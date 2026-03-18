BTS: The Return trailer traces past, present and future of band as album Arirang about to drop

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A woman uses her smartphone in front of a billboard promoting BTS' comeback concert in Seoul on March 17.

SEOUL – BTS have unveiled the trailer for their upcoming documentary film BTS: The Return, offering a glimpse into the K-pop boy band’s journey as they prepare for the release of their comeback record, Arirang, on March 20.

Released on Netflix and BTS’ official social media channels on March 17, the trailer traces their past, present and future, as the seven members look back on their career and work to shape the next chapter going forward.

The trailer features scenes from their previous world tour, the members’ discharge from the military as well as songwriting sessions in Los Angeles. It reinforces the idea that the comeback is rooted in the idea of going forward from where they left off.

With the traditional Korean folk song, Arirang, playing in the background, the trailer carries emotional depth.

In the footage, the members reflect on the pressures and expectations surrounding their long-awaited comeback.

“Trends shift every season. Standing still isn’t an option,” BTS leader RM says in the trailer. As clips of the members show them under stress, he is also heard emphasising the importance of authenticity for the upcoming album.

And member Jin can be heard saying that “it is a lot of pressure” for the album. The band also comprise Suga, J-Hope, Jungkook, V and Jimin.

The members revisit their beginnings, remarking that they are “still country boys from Korea”, underscoring the group’s connection to their roots – a theme that aligns with the central message of the record.

The trailer also captures quieter, everyday moments of the group spending time together, such as swimming and strolling by the beach.

RM recalls having spent half of his life with the BTS members, calling them his second family.

BTS: The Return is set to premiere exclusively on Netflix on March 27, six days after the streaming platform provides an exclusive broadcast of the group’s performance at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul .

The documentary is directed by American film-maker Bao Nguyen, whose Netflix documentary The Greatest Night In Pop (2024) received a Grammy nomination for Best Music Film and three Emmy nominations.

Meanwhile, Suga has co-authored MIND Program, a manual released on March 17 introducing a music-based approach to social skills development.

According to Severance Hospital in Seoul, the MIND (Music, Interaction, Network and Diversity) programme is designed to support children and adolescents with autism spectrum disorder through structured musical engagement.

Unlike traditional social training models that depend on language comprehension and cognitive ability, the programme encourages participants to build interpersonal skills through activities such as instrument selection and group performances.

Organised into 12 sessions, the programme gradually develops from basic interaction to emotional awareness, communication and collaborative music-making.

Suga, whose real name is Min Yoon-gi, began working with psychiatrist Cheon Keun-ah in 2024, contributing ideas from the early planning stages and volunteering as an instructor in the programme’s pilot phase.

Suga’s five billion won (S$4.3 million) donation helped launch the Min Yoongi Center at Severance Hospital in September 2025, where the programme now operates. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK