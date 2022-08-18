BTS the most subscribed male artistes on YouTube

SEOUL - K-pop sensation BTS are now the most subscribed male artistes on YouTube.

The seven-man boy band currently have 70.2 million subscribers on YouTube, surpassing Canadian singer Justin Bieber, who has 69.8 million subscribers on the platform.

K-pop girl group Blackpink top the list with 76.7 million subscribers on YouTube.

BTS' feat came just as they are about to release eight photo books individually from Sept 1.

According to The Korea Herald, there would be seven books dedicated to each BTS singer, with the eighth one featuring them as a group.

BTS comprise RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

The group have just released the preview photos for Jungkook's book on Wednesday (Aug 17) and Thursday, featuring him as a vampire.

According to the fan platform Weverse, his book will contain about 80 pages of photos in red, grey and black.

Proof, BTS' anthology album released in June, are currently in their ninth week on the United States Billboard's main album chart, climbing up three notches to No.59 on the Billboard 200 chart.

The group announced in June that they were taking a break as a group to pursue solo projects.

Jungkook has since collaborated with American singer Charlie Puth on the duet, Left And Right, while J-Hope released his debut studio album, Jack In The Box, in July.