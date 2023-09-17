BTS’ Suga to begin military service on Sept 22

SEOUL – K-pop sensation Suga will start his mandatory South Korean military service on Friday, his agency BigHit announced.

The 30-year-old rapper of juggernaut septet BTS – whose real name is Min Yoon-gi – is the K-pop boy band’s third member to enlist.

Jin, 30, enlisted in December 2022, and J-Hope, 29, followed suit in April 2023.

Unlike Jin and J-Hope, South Korean newspaper Yonhap reported that Suga has been ruled unfit for regular combat duty due to health issues. While the reasons for his non-active service have not been disclosed, there is speculation it could be due to surgery he had in 2020 to repair a torn labrum in the shoulder.

In a statement released on Sunday, BigHit urged BTS fans not to frequent Suga’s place of duty during his period of service.

“There will not be any official events taking place on the day he starts his service or on the day he enters the training camp,” said BigHit.

“We kindly ask fans to refrain from visiting Suga at his workplace during the period of his service. Please convey your warm regards and encouragement in your hearts only.”

Suga released his first solo album D-Day under his alter ego Agust D on April 21. He then embarked on a sell-out solo world tour, starting on April 26 in New York City before bowing out on Aug 6 in Seoul.