BTS star Jin finishes South Korean military service

YEONCHEON, South Korea – K-pop megastar Jin from BTS was discharged from his South Korean military service on June 12 and feted by bandmates who hugged him, with RM belting out one of their hits on the saxophone to celebrate.

The seven members of the world’s most popular boy band have all been performing their service – which South Korea requires of all men under 30, due to tensions with the nuclear-armed North – with the K-pop juggernaut on a self-described “hiatus” since 2022.

Jin, the oldest in the band and the first to enlist, emerged from the gates of his army base in South Korea’s northern Yeoncheon county, where he was met by bandmates J-hope, V, RM, Jungkook and Jimin.

The bandmates, who have reportedly taken leave from duties to mark the day, presented a beaming Jin, 31, still in his military uniform, with a giant bouquet of flowers, as they all hugged while RM played the saxophone, blasting out the hook of BTS’s mega-hit Dynamite (2020).

Livestreams of Jin’s military discharge were watched on YouTube by hundreds of thousands of people.

Fans had hung colourful banners outside the base, with one reading: “Seok-jin you did so well for the last 548 days. We’ll stand by you with our unwavering love.” Jin’s full name is Kim Seok-jin.

A giant balloon flew in front with the message: “Worldwide handsome Seok-jin. Congratulations on your discharge.”

Yeoncheon county put up its own banner that read: “BTS Jin, the last year and a half was a joy for us. Yeoncheon will not forget you.”