BTS singer Jimin, actress Song Da-eun spark fresh round of dating rumours

SEOUL – Singer Jimin of K-pop sensation BTS and South Korean actress Song Da-eun are embroiled in yet another romance rumour.

It comes after Song on May 16 shared videos and photos on social media that some have interpreted to mean the pair are in a relationship.

The 32-year-old actress posted on Instagram a video of a man, who is concealed by an emoji, walking along a pier.

Netizens speculated that the seaside spot is the same location visited by Jimin, 28, in the video titled (Bangtan Bomb) A Boisterous Shooting Of “3J” – BTS, released on the boy band’s official YouTube channel in April 2020.

Song also uploaded a video of a living room, which Army – the name of the official BTS fandom – says looks identical to that of Jimin’s home, pointing to the carpet and the sofa shown in the clip.

There are also photos of Song wearing a BTS T-shirt, and what appears to be matching couple AirPod cases inscribed with “Daeun” and “Jimin”.

The actress deleted the posts after they went viral online and was criticised by fans for fuelling the romance rumours, which Jimin’s label BigHit Music has declined to comment on.

It is not the first time the two have been said to be dating.

Talk first surfaced in 2023, but Song refuted it on her Instagram in October that year, saying: “Please don’t ask me about the affairs of a third party.” She claimed she is only a big fan of BTS.

Song rose to fame in 2018 through South Korean reality dating show Heart Signal: Season 2. She was also in TV series Dear My Room (2018) and Once Again (2020).

Jimin, whose full name is Park Ji-min, enlisted in the South Korean military in December 2023 and is expected to be discharged in June 2025. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK