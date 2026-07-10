BTS set concert attendance record at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

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The achievement marks another milestone for BTS in London.

BTS attracted around 130,000 fans over two sold-out concerts at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, setting a new attendance record for concerts held at the venue.

According to Big Hit Music on July 9 , the K-pop group’s Arirang concerts, held on July 6 and 7 , drew the largest per-show audience for any concert since the stadium opened in April 2019, citing promoter Live Nation.

The achievement marks another milestone for BTS in London. In 2019, the group became the first Korean act to perform at Wembley Stadium during its Love Yourself tour.

During the two-night concerts, BTS performed songs from their latest album, including Hooligan, Normal and Body To Body, alongside global hits such as Idol and Fire.

“It felt like we were reliving the emotions we experienced at Wembley Stadium seven years ago,” said the members, as quoted in Big Hit Music’s press release.

“Thanks to your passion, we had an incredible time. It also brought back many memories from our previous concerts and once again reminded us just how passionate London is.”

BTS will next hold two concerts at the Allianz Arena in Munich on July 11 and 12 , becoming the first Korean act to headline the venue.

They will continue the European leg of their world tour in Paris on July 17 and 18 before performing at the first World Cup Final Half-time Show on July 19. THE KOREA HERALD /ASIA NEWS NETWORK