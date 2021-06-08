BTS' RM releases song about riding bike

K-pop mega boy band BTS' leader RM has released a self-written song, Bicycle, based on his love of riding his bicycle around Seoul.

The breezy track, released on Sunday (Singapore time), features RM rapping and singing in Korean and English. It is his first solo track since 2018's chart-topping Mono.

In a post on the band's blog, the 26-year-old, whose real name is Kim Nam-joon, said he had always wanted to write a song about bicycles, adding that he "literally wrote the lyrics while riding (his) bicycle".

"My heart always flutters when I ride a bicycle, but whenever I place my two feet on the pedals, I also feel a bit sad. Maybe it's because there are many things I miss... I, too, don't quite know the reason."

He also said he felt free when cycling, adding: "Perhaps it's because I don't have a driver's licence yet, so I've never driven a car.

"I wanted to transfer that hazy scenery, which always remained out of reach as I rode my bicycle since my trainee days, to a song. Those sad but exciting, slightly cold but also warm feelings."

RM has had a hand in writing several of BTS' hits, including the smash hit Butter. He collaborated with jazz singer-songwriter John Eun for Bicycle.

The release is part of the eighth anniversary celebrations of the group's debut in June 2013.