BTS named global ambassadors for Louis Vuitton

SEOUL • From chicken nuggets to branded handbags, there is nothing that K-pop supergroup BTS cannot sell.

Hot on the heels of announcing a BTS Meal at McDonald's earlier this week, the boy band have been named the newest global brand ambassadors for French fashion house Louis Vuitton.

The seven members - Jungkook, J-Hope, V, RM, Jin, Suga and Jimin - were officially introduced on Thursday and will team up with the luxury brand on special projects.

Naturally, they will also be outfitted in Louis Vuitton for upcoming appearances.

In fact, they were clad by the label for their show-stealing performance at the Grammy Awards last month.

Although the septet have become fashion icons - over the years, they have sported outfits from Dior, Gucci and Saint Laurent - this is the first time they have officially teamed up with a luxury fashion house.

"Becoming global brand ambassadors for Louis Vuitton is a truly exciting moment for us," BTS said in a press statement.

Louis Vuitton's Men's artistic director Virgil Abloh said he spent time with the pop stars to go over creative visions and ideas.

"I am looking forward to this wonderful partnership which adds a modern chapter to the house, merging luxury and contemporary culture. I can't wait to share all the very exciting projects we are working on," he said in a statement.

In a tweet yesterday, Louis Vuitton shared a new photo of the band in pastel outfits, calling them "world-renowned pop icons" who are "recognised for their uplifting messages that impart a positive influence".