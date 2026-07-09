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BTS member V is first male K-celeb with 75m Instagram followers

SEOUL - South Korean singer V amassed 75 million followers through his Instagram account as of July 7, a first for a South Korean male celebrity.

The member of K-pop boy band BTS has the second-most followers among male pop stars after Canadian singer Justin Bieber.

V, whose real name is Kim Tae-hyung, opened the account in December 2021, as did the rest of the six BTS members.

The 30-year-old surpassed 1 million followers in 43 minutes and 10 million in less than five hours. Both achievements earned him Guinness World Records, which he still holds.

V attended Celine’s spring/summer 2027 menswear show in Paris in June during the European leg of BTS’ tour Arirang, generating about 22 million social media interactions in 24 hours.

The artiste will return to the French capital on July 17 and 18, where the septet are slated to have their last show in the region, before moving on to stops in North America. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK