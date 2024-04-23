BTS launch youth mental health initiative with Unicef

K-pop group BTS and Unicef's partnership started in 2017. PHOTO: UNICEF/INSTAGRAM
Joanne Soh
Updated
Apr 23, 2024
Published
Apr 23, 2024, 03:50 PM

K-pop juggernaut BTS have teamed up with the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) for the global #OnMyMind initiative.

Launched on April 22, the campaign aims to improve and support the mental health of youth. It advocates for the right of every child and young person to grow up in a safe and inclusive environment, protected from all forms of violence.

In a video released on Unicef’s social media platforms on April 22, band leader RM stressed the importance of self-love.

“When I start feeling lost, I remember the words: Love yourself. Speak yourself,” said the South Korean rapper, whose real name is Kim Nam-joon.

“Now, more than ever, we must try to remember who we are and face who we are,” the 29-year-old added. “We must try to love ourselves and imagine the future.”

At the end of the video, all seven members of BTS – Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook – echoed the words: “Life goes on. Let’s live on.”

The #OnMyMind campaign is part two of BTS and Unicef’s Love Myself initiative, which started in 2017. Part one focused on violence prevention against children and teens, as well as support programmes for victims of violence.

According to Unicef, BTS and their fans – known collectively as Army – have contributed more than 8.9 billion won (S$8.8 million) to the Love Myself campaign, which includes the sale of Love Myself merchandise and album profits.

