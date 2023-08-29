BTS’ label Hybe begins girl group project Dream Academy, unveils 20 finalists

SANTA MONICA – Hybe, the company behind the global K-pop phenomenon BTS, has embarked on its blockbuster girl group project, The Debut: Dream Academy.

On Monday, Hype and Geffen Records, a subsidiary label of Universal Music Group, unveiled 20 contestants, aged between 14 and 21, from 12 countries – South Korea, the United States, Japan, Brazil, Argentina, Switzerland, Sweden, Slovakia, Belarus, Thailand, Australia and the Philippines. They will participate in a talent contest for a chance to make it to the girl group.

Hybe founder and chairman Bang Si-hyuk said: “I’ve wanted to form an international group based on the K-pop methodology and develop them into a global girl group for a while.”

Dream Academy first came to light when Hybe and Geffen Records announced their global audition in November 2021. More than 120,000 applicants threw their hats into the ring.

According to Interscope Geffen A&M Records chief executive officer and chairman John Janick, the contestants have been training together for the past year.

The Dream Academy project, premiering on Friday on YouTube, will follow the final 12 weeks of the selection process as the trainees go through three missions. The final members of the group will be selected and the group name will be revealed in the live finale on Nov 18 via YouTube and fan platform Weverse.

A Netflix docuseries following the 20 trainees on their way to their debut is set to air in 2024. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK