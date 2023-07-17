BTS’ Jungkook tops US, Japan charts with Seven

SEOUL – South Korean singer Jungkook of K-pop sensation BTS has topped American and Japanese music charts with his new solo song, Seven.

Following its release last Friday, Seven (featuring Latto) soared to the top of Spotify’s Daily Top Song Global Chart, becoming the first K-pop solo song to enter the chart at No. 1.

Spotify, the world’s biggest streaming music platform, said the song took the top place with 15,995,378 streams in just one day, an all-time high.

The tune’s instrumental version also placed at No. 65 on the Daily Top Song Global, while Jungkook’s recently released solo songs, Still With You and My You, were at No. 54 and No. 113 respectively.

Oricon, Japan’s biggest music sales provider, said the clean and explicit versions of Seven nabbed the top two spots of its Daily Digital Single Ranking, with the instrumental version at No. 4.

In less than a day after its release, the single went to No. 1 on iTunes Top Song charts in 106 regions, including the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Germany.

In South Korea, it took about 11 hours for the song to clinch the top spot on Melon’s Top 100 chart, the shortest time for a male solo artiste to achieve the feat.

Jungkook, 25, the youngest member of BTS, went solo officially with Seven.

Following the song’s release, he showcased it for the first time at Good Morning America 2023 Summer Concert Series last Friday at New York’s Central Park. Due to bad weather conditions, his performances were pre-taped and aired via TV.

Appearing on the show for a live interview, Jungkook said: “It’s a shame since I’ve been looking forward to showcasing a performance with the great energy from my fans.”

BTS members have been taking turns to launch their solo albums since the band put an indefinite hold on group activities in June 2022. Jungkook is the sixth member to go solo, following J-Hope, Jin, RM, Jimin and Suga.

Prior to Seven, Jungkook had been involved in various special projects. In June 2022, he was featured in American singer Charlie Puth’s Left And Right, and in November, he dropped the 2022 Fifa World Cup song, Dreamers.

With Left And Right, Dreamers, and another solo song Stay Alive, he earned a Guinness World Record for amassing one billion accumulated streams on Spotify in the shortest time for a K-pop male solo artiste. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK