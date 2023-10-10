BTS’ Jungkook scores another No. 1 on Billboard Global 200 chart with 3D

LOS ANGELES – Jungkook continues to break records with his infectious single 3D.

The pop-R&B track featuring American rapper-singer Jack Harlow has propelled the youngest member of K-pop titan BTS to the pole position on both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. US charts.

According to Billboard, 3D captured the No. 1 spot on its Global 200 chart with 104.3 million streams and 119,000 copies sold worldwide between the period of Sept 29 to Oct 5, following its Sept 29 release.

The two charts rank songs based on streaming activity and sales in more than 200 territories worldwide and are compiled by Luminate, an American entertainment industry data company.

The Billboard 200 includes worldwide data while the Billboard Global Excl. US excludes data from the United States.

This latest achievement marks the 26-year-old South Korean singer’s second solo Global 200 No. 1 after his single Seven, featuring American rapper Latto, reigned for seven weeks upon its July debut.

3D also secured the No. 5 spot on the Official UK Singles Chart, giving Jungkook the honour of becoming the first South Korean solo act to achieve two top 5 singles in the United Kingdom.