BTS’ Jungkook creates Instagram account for pet dog Bam, hits 4 million followers in record time

SEOUL – When K-pop star Jungkook launched an Instagram account dedicated to his pet dog Bam on April 15, it amassed more than four million followers in a day.

The account @bowwow_bam, called “Bam’s dad”, has seven posts featuring photographs of the Dobermann, including a profile photo of Jungkook and Bam.

The description of the account, “Have a good BAM”, is also a pun on Bam’s name, which sounds like the Korean words for “night” and “chestnut”, referencing Bam’s brown coat.

The 26-year-old member of boy band BTS introduced the account through the global fan communication platform Weverse, saying: “I can’t brag about myself now, so I should brag about my baby. I hope you have a great ‘bam’ (night).”

Jungkook shocked his global fan base in 2023 when he deleted his official Instagram account, which had more than 52 million followers.

He assured fans then that his account was not hacked and that he deleted it simply because he no longer used the social media platform.

Thousands of fans commented on each post on Bam’s new account, expressing support for the youngest member of BTS.

Jungkook is doing his mandatory military service, required by all able-bodied South Korean men, and is due to be discharged on June 11, 2025.

All seven members of BTS are currently serving. Jin, the oldest member and the first to begin his service, is slated to be discharged on June 12.

BTS are considered one of the most influential boy bands of this generation, with their members each having successful careers as solo artistes.

Jungkook’s Standing Next To You has charted on the Billboard Hot 100 for 19 straight weeks, the longest streak for a South Korean solo artiste since Psy’s Gangnam Style in 2023. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK