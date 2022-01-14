BTS' Jungkook and Blackpink's Jisoo named world's most handsome and beautiful stars

SEOUL - Jungkook from K-pop boy band BTS and Jisoo from girl group Blackpink have been named the most good-looking stars on a South Korean website.

King Choice, which calls itself a professional K-pop and celebrity voting website, has announced its ranking of 100 most handsome men and 100 most beautiful women in the world, although Asian faces dominated the Top 10.

For the men, Jungkook, 24, garnered more than 2.4 million votes to take the top spot, with fellow BTS member Jin, 29, in the third place. At No. 2 is boy band Astro's Cha Eun-woo, 24, with close to 1.5 million votes.

Chinese singer-actor Xiao Zhan, 30, came in fourth, beating Crash Landing On You star Hyun Bin, 39, who was at No. 5, while the only Western face in the Top 10 was American actor Johnny Depp, 58, at No. 9.

For the women, Jisoo, 27, ranked at the top of the list with 1.6 million fans voting for her. In second place was Tzuyu, 22, the youngest and only Taiwanese member in Korean girl group Twice.

Blackpink's Lisa, 24, came in third, followed by It's Okay To Not Be Okay actress Seo Yea-ji, 31, and Chinese actress Dilraba Dilmurat, 29.

British actress Emma Watson, 31, came in at No. 10, the only Western face in the Top 10.