BTS’ Jin to give 1,000 free hugs to fans on June 13 after discharge from military

SEOUL – BTS’ Jin will be giving out free hugs upon his discharge from the South Korean military.

The South Korean singer, whose full name is Kim Seok-jin, will complete his military duty on June 12. The oldest member of the K-pop boy band has announced that his first post-military discharge event will be an in-person gathering with fans.

All BTS members, including J-Hope, Suga, RM, V, Jimin and Jungkook, are currently serving in the South Korean military.

According to BTS’ label BigHit Music, Jin will attend the 2024 Festa at Seoul’s Jamsil Sports Complex on June 13, which also marks the 11th anniversary of BTS’ debut.

The 31-year-old star will offer hugs to 1,000 fans, and the second half of the event will feature segments showcasing different sides of Jin, said BigHit on June 2. For fans who cannot visit the venue, the second part of the event will be live-streamed to Army, BTS’ fandom, on South Korean fan community platform Weverse.

In addition to the physical gathering on June 13, several events, such as the streaming of previous concerts and sharing of messages from the seven BTS members, are planned for the two-week festival, according to the 2024 Festa poster that BigHit unveiled on X.

Jin, the first BTS member to enlist, joined the South Korean military in December 2022 and has been serving as an assistant instructor at a front-line infantry division boot camp in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi Province.

Meanwhile, Jungkook will be releasing his new single Never Let Go on June 7 through Weverse and BTS’ official social media channels. The track is dedicated to Army to “never let go of each other”, said BigHit.

It is the 26-year-old’s first solo music since the release of his 2023 debut album Golden, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK