BTS’ Jin completes basic military training, assigned permanent role as assistant drill instructor

SEOUL – K-pop idol Jin of mega boy band BTS has completed five weeks of training at a front-line infantry division boot camp in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi Province. He has also been assigned as an assistant drill instructor as his permanent military position.

The first member of the septet to enlist for military service, Jin, 30, shared photos on Weverse on Wednesday after completing the basic training. Weverse is a platform K-pop idols use to communicate with fans.

“I’m enjoying my life. I’m posting pictures after getting permission from the military. Army, be happy and take care,” he wrote, referring to the band’s fans who are known as Army.

In his new role as assistant drill instructor, his main responsibility is to discipline recruits and demonstrate training exercises.

Only a handful are selected at each division and the position requires strict qualifications. To be chosen as an assistant instructor, soldiers need to apply for the position while training and pass a physical examination and an interview.

Customarily, the position is often offered to soldiers who show outstanding performance during training.

It is not uncommon for celebrities to be selected as assistant instructors. Other South Korean stars such as Hyun Bin, Chun Jung-myung, Yoo Seung-ho, Go Kyung-pyo, Ok Taec-yeon and Im Si-wan have also served in the same role.

Jin will continue his service at the 5th Infantry Division’s recruit training centre, where he received his training, the military announced last Friday.

His discharge date is set for June 12, 2024, and the other BTS members will also soon begin their service. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK