BTS’ Jimin thanks Barbie star Ryan Gosling for gifting him Ken’s guitar

SEOUL – K-pop idol Jimin of boy band BTS can now strum on Ken’s guitar from the Barbie movie.

Canadian actor Ryan Gosling, 42, plays the boyfriend of the iconic doll in the movie. He gifted Jimin, 27, with the movie prop after copying his cowboy look from BTS’ Permission To Dance (2021) music video.

Jimin, a self-confessed Gosling fan, thanked the Hollywood star in an Instagram video on Monday.

“Hi Ryan and hi Ken, it’s Jimin. Congrats on your big release,” he said. “I could see that you look great in my outfit. Thank you for this guitar. I really love it and I look forward to watching Barbie. Go, Barbie.”

Last week, Gosling had appeared in a video shared on the movie’s Instagram account, in which he acknowledged that Jimin had worn the Western ensemble first and “definitely wore it best”.