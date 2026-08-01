BTS’ Jimin hits 2.5 billion Spotify streams with song Who

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Released in July 2024, Who is the title track of Jimin’s second solo album Muse.

SEOUL - Jimin of K-pop boy band BTS hit 2.5 billion streams on music platform Spotify with Who, marking the first for his solo releases, according to the South Korean singer’s agency on Aug 1.

Released in July 2024, Who is the title track of Jimin’s second solo album Muse.

Blending hip-hop and R&B, the song explores the feeling of longing and uncertainty of searching for someone a person has yet to meet.

The song debuted at No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 and remained on the chart for 33 weeks. It also spent two weeks at the top of both the Billboard Global 200 and Global Excl. US charts and debuted at No. 4 on Britain’s Official Singles Chart.

It was Spotify’s most-streamed K-pop song worldwide in 2024 and won K-pop Song of the Year at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Meanwhile, a B-side track from BTS’ fifth studio album, Arirang, nabbed the No. 1 spot on iTunes songs charts in 78 regions, months after the album’s release in March.

Aliens from Arirang landed atop the charts as Army, the septet’s official fandom community, started streaming it together to show support for BTS’ decision to skip the Grammy Awards in 2027.

The K-pop sensation chose not to submit their work for consideration after the Grammys announced the creation of the new Asian pop category. The seven bandmates posted online to explain their choice, saying they hope “music can be heard and embraced for what it is, beyond region or language”.

Aliens compares the group’s trailblazing musical journey to aliens descending on Earth. BTS members RM, Suga, J-Hope and Jungkook participated in writing the song.

The band left for New York on July 31 for another round of tour dates in the United States. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK