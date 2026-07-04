BTS honoured by Argentine city ahead of concerts

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The council cited BTS’ global cultural influence, their advocacy for youth and their role in broadening the reach of South Korean pop culture.

BTS have been granted one of the highest official honours by the Argentine city of La Plata ahead of the K-pop supergroup’s three stadium concerts there in October, the group’s agency BigHit Music said on July 4 .

The La Plata City Council unanimously approved a motion on July 2 to designate the group as an honorary distinguished visitor, a title reserved under city ordinance for visiting dignitaries and internationally recognised figures in culture and the arts.

The council cited BTS’ global cultural influence, their advocacy for young people and their role in broadening the international reach of South Korean pop culture.

Argentine news outlet Infocielo noted that the motion passed with unanimous support, describing the vote as a rare show of consensus around the group’s impact.

According to the outlet, La Plata Mayor Julio Alak has been overseeing city-level preparations for the concerts, including security and traffic measures for the expected influx of fans. City officials have also been coordinating with hotel associations on lodging arrangements ahead of the shows.

BTS are set to perform at Estadio Unico de La Plata on Oct 21, 23 and 24 as part of their Arirang world tour. The concerts will make BTS the first South Korean act to stage a stadium concert in La Plata, the capital of Buenos Aires Province. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK