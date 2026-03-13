Straitstimes.com header logo

BTS gives fans taste of new album Arirang

BTS is rolling out the fifth studio album, comprising 14 songs, on March 20.

SEOUL – A snippet of BTS’ soon-to-be-released album, Arirang, was unveiled on March 13.

A sliver of animated film set in the 19th century shows seven young men gathered in front of a gramophone, which winds up to play the Korean traditional song Arirang.

They then cross the Pacific Ocean, recording and singing songs before the backdrop switches to BTS on stage, awashed in its signature colour, purple.

The final scene has the seven members standing tall in front of Gwanghwamun, where they are set to hail their return.

A photograph of the septet in suits was released as well.

BTS is rolling out the fifth studio album, comprising 14 songs, on March 20. The following day, it will hold a comeback show in central Seoul, which will be broadcast live across the world via Netflix. THE KOREA HERALD/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK

