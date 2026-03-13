BTS gives fans taste of new album Arirang

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SEOUL – A snippet of BTS’ soon-to-be-released album, Arirang, was unveiled on March 13.

A sliver of animated film set in the 19th century shows seven young men gathered in front of a gramophone, which winds up to play the Korean traditional song Arirang.

They then cross the Pacific Ocean, recording and singing songs before the backdrop switches to BTS on stage, awashed in its signature colour, purple.

The final scene has the seven members standing tall in front of Gwanghwamun, where they are set to hail their return.

A photograph of the septet in suits was released as well.

