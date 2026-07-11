BTS fans recreate Swim music video scenes aboard S’pore’s first themed fan “cruise”

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Fans onboard Royal Albatross during Beyond The Shore: An Army Voyage, a fan-organised event themed around the music video of South Korean boy band BTS’ song Swim, on July 11.

On July 11, Singaporean senior finance executive Rin Ki, 40, had the time of her life as she and her friends recreated their favourite scenes from Swim, the lead single of South Korean boy band BTS’ latest album Arirang, released in March 2026.

They were among more than 100 fans, known as Army, on a two-hour BTS-themed fan “cruise” aboard the Royal Albatross, a luxury tall ship in Singapore. The cruise was themed around Swim’s music video.

Ki, a BTS fan since 2018, said: “This feels like I am in the Swim music video itself. It is a lot more immersive than previous fan events I attended in cafes.”

One of her friends, administrative assistant Tan Si Jin, 33, added that holding the event on a ship on the water made it very unique. “It feels like we are all on holiday overseas,” said the Singaporean.

In many areas of the ship including its grand salon, owner’s cabin and pin rails, fans recreated scenes from the Swim music video, including one where BTS’ seven members – Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook – pulled on a rope while on deck.

Fans could also pose like Jung Kook gripping the ship’s wheel, lean beside a porthole window like V, or pose with a telegraph key similar to the one RM used in the music video. Royal Albatross provided props such as a map, magnifying glass and telegraph key, which could be used to transmit text messages in Morse code.

At a stamp station, fans created layered stamps by stamping the same image multiple times in different ink shades, to produce a multi-coloured design. The ship was also decorated with images of band members.

BTS fans (from left) Gwen Ng, Rin Ki, Jan Lim and Tan Si Jin recreating a scene in the Swim music video. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

Each participant received a goodie bag containing merchandise such as a compass pin, face towel, bracelet, coaster and love lock, and enjoyed a buffet lunch onboard.

The activity was organised by The Bora Dot, a local BTS fan base and Singapore-based travel agency Azza Travel & Tours, in collaboration with Royal Albatross. Tickets cost $128 for adults and $88.80 for children.

Although marketed as a cruise, it took place on the Royal Albatross when the ship was anchored off Lazarus Island. Participants took a speedboat from Resorts World Sentosa to the ship.

The idea for the event was conceived in April by Ms Nursyazwana Anwar, a director at Azza Travel and a BTS fan. The company had partnered with Royal Albatross on previous cruises, such as those with a nautical or Arabian theme.

Learning support officer Nurul Shafiqa (right), 32, and security officer Tarmizi Hamid, 30, taking a wefie in Royal Albatross’ owner’s cabin in front of a standee showing (from left) BTS members Suga, Jimin and J-Hope. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

Ms Nursyazwana, 37, said: “When I saw the music video, I immediately thought of Royal Albatross, because it had a similar vibe as the ship onscreen. So I wrote to The Bora Dot to see if they were keen to co-organise an event, and was so glad that they were on board with the idea.”

Ms Sabrina Effendy, a co-founder of The Bora Dot, which have organised BTS-themed events such as movie screenings, cafe events and raves, said: “Since the Swim music video was released in March, there have already been Swim-themed cruises overseas, such as in Seoul, but not in Singapore. So we wanted to give the same experience to the Army here.”

The group put up the decorations including a BTS-themed mirror, standees and signs, as well as packed goodie bags for attendees, said the 35-year-old, who works as a business development executive.

Operations manager Annika Lau (right, in foreground), 44, posing beside a BTS-themed mirror in Royal Albatross’ owners cabin during the Beyond The Shore: An Army Voyage event. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

“It is amazing to see so many fans have fun, live our fantasies and make new friends at the same time. It is a wonderful way to celebrate the Army’s 13th anniversary, which fell on July 9,” she added.

Mr Calvin Ng, 35, assistant chief executive of Royal Albatross, said this was its first fan club event, and first “cruise” themed after a band or music artiste.

He added: “Fan communities are highly passionate and attentive to how their idols and events are represented, so every detail had to be carefully considered.

During the Beyond The Shore: An Army Voyage event, fans could pose with a telegraph key, similar to the one used by BTS member RM in the Swim music video. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

Singaporean BTS fan Shiela Tanttey, 31, said the experience was worth the $128 she paid because of the many photo opportunities. She particularly liked one photo spot by a bed that featured an image of Suga, her bias – a term fans use for a favoured band member.

BTS fan Shiela Tanttey, 31, an investment manager, said the experience was worth the $128 she paid for it. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

The investment manager had previously joined the BTS The City Arirang Busan Yacht Tour in June, which cruised around the South Korean city, but said the Royal Albatross event was “bigger and better”.

She said: “I really hope there will be another round, so I can bring my sister along. She could not come today at the last minute because she had to work, and really missed out.”