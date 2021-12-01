BTS' Dynamite tops Apple Music Singapore

SINGAPORE - Asian artistes made a strong showing in Apple Music's list of most-streamed songs in Singapore this year (2021).

Music fans here listened to K-pop titans BTS' Dynamite the most, followed by Filipino-American singer Olivia Rodrigo's Drivers Licence and Chinese singer Ren Ran's Birds And Cicadas.

Dynamite, the first BTS tune sung fully in English, and Drivers Licence are also the top two songs among Apple Music listeners worldwide, followed by American singer Ariana Grande's Positions.

BTS' second English single, Butter, came in at No. 8 on Apple Music Singapore. Fellow South Korean group Blackpink has two songs in the Top 10 - Lovesick Girls (No. 4) and How You Like That (No. 10) - while Taiwanese singer Crowd Lu's Your Name Engraved Herein is at No. 9.

The most-read lyrics among Apple Music listeners worldwide are Rodrigo's Drivers Licence and Good 4 U, followed by Japanese singer Yuuri's Dried Flower.

The top songs on music recognition app Shazam, which is owned by Apple, among Singapore listeners are American singers Pink's Sweat$ and Kehlani's At My Worst, Birds And Cicadas and Canadian singer The Weeknd's Save Your Tears.

The Weeknd also won Artist of the Year at the 2021 Apple Music Award, which picks winners based on the number of listens as well as input by the streaming service's editorial team.

Rodrigo won three prizes - Breakthrough Artist, Album of the Year for her debut album Sour, and Song of the Year for Drivers License. American R&B singer H.E.R. was named Songwriter of the Year.