BTS drop 10th anniversary song Take Two

SEOUL – K-pop stars BTS on Friday dropped a new song, Take Two, in celebration of their 10th anniversary.

The song was released at 1pm on Friday through global music platforms. It marks the first new release from the band in a year since their ninth anniversary anthology album, Proof, came out last June.

“Themed around ‘take two’, which means chapter two, the song signifies BTS’ second chapter and embodies the band’s gratitude towards fans and their promise to continue walking ahead together,” BTS’ agency, Big Hit Music, said in a statement on Friday.

BTS, comprising members RM, Jin, J-Hope, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook, made their debut with the song, No More Dream, on June 13, 2013.

The new song, Take Two, is a gift for the fans who have stood by them through the group’s decade-long journey.

The band’s three rappers contributed to the song’s making: Suga helmed production while RM and J-Hope had a hand in the composition.

Over the past week, BTS had unveiled seven pictures – one from each member – hinting about Take Two.

According to Big Hit Music, the pictures were taken at memorable spots for the members around the world: RM’s in the Dia Beacon Museum, Jin’s on a Los Angeles beach, Suga’s at a concert hall, J-Hope’s at New York’s Brooklyn Bridge, Jimin’s on a music video set, V’s on a yacht in Mexico and Jungkook’s amid a sunset in Qatar.

The words Light, Begin, Soul, Together, Face, Young and Stay, all taken from the lyrics of Take Two, are written below each of the pictures.