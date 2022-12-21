BTS’ Busan concert Yet To Come to hit global cinemas

SEOUL - K-pop sensation BTS’ latest concert in Busan will be screened in February around the world.

CGV, the leading multiplex franchise run by South Korean entertainment giant CJ ENM, said on Tuesday that it is releasing the live recording as a movie on Feb 1.

The film will be titled BTS: Yet To Come In Cinemas and released via the multiplex’s theatres in over 110 countries around the world, CGV said in a statement.

BTS consist of members Jin, J-Hope, Suga, RM, V, Jimin and Jungkook. It is considered the world’s No. 1 K-pop group.

The Yet To Come concert was held on Oct 15 at the Asiad Main Stadium in Busan. It was conducted as part of the septet’s effort to support the city’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo as the event’s honorary ambassadors.

It was the last official group event conducted before the act’s eldest member Jin began his military service on Dec 13.

CGV said the 103-minute film will show the exclusive performances BTS showcased that night, from Run BTS to Dynamite to Boy With Luv.

There will also be a special Army Bomb premiere event for fans.

Army is the official name of BTS’ global fan base and Army Bomb refers to the light stick the fans wave at BTS concerts. Details on the event will be announced later via CGV’s mobile application and website.

“We’re delighted to be screening the global idol group BTS’ concert via CGV,” said CGV’s head of content programming Cho Jin-ho.

“We hope people could visit the theatres and feel the heat of the concert day through the large screens and rich sounds.” THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK