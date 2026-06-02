BTS brings back Run BTS, will officially release Come Over for Festa

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BTS at the 2026 American Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 25. The group’s self-produced variety series will return as Run BTS 2.0 on June 10 and 11.

SEOUL – BTS will bring back their popular variety series Run BTS and officially release Come Over as part of its annual Festa celebration marking the group’s June 13 debut anniversary, according to a schedule unveiled on June 1 .

Festa is BTS’ annual festival commemorating its debut, featuring a mix of online and offline events. The 2026 celebration will coincide with the group’s BTS World Tour Arirang concerts at Busan Asiad Main Stadium on June 12 and 13.

The festivities will begin on June 4 with the release of BTS’ annual family photo, one of the group’s signature Festa traditions since 2014.

On June 5 , BTS will unveil a performance video for Hooligan, a track from their fifth studio album Arirang. Additional content, including Normal Log and 13 Side Film, will be released on June 7 and 8 respectively.

The group’s self-produced variety series will return as Run BTS 2.0 on June 10 and 11. The original Run BTS remains one of the group’s most popular content franchises. Their recent three-part special Run BTS: BTS’s Trip, along with teaser videos released in April and May, is approaching 30 million cumulative YouTube views.

BTS will on June 12 officially release Come Over, a song previously available only on the deluxe vinyl edition of Arirang. Suga produced the track.

The group will also release Arirang (613 Limited Edition Picture Disc Vinyl) on the same day.

BTS will headline two concerts in Busan on June 12 and 13. The performances mark the group’s first concert in the city since BTS Yet To Come in Busan, held in October 2022 in support of Busan’s bid to host the World Expo 2030.

The concerts carry additional significance as Busan was the site of BTS’ final group performance before members began their military service. Both shows sold out.

Meanwhile, BTS wrapped up the North American leg of their Arirang world tour on May 28 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The tour visited five cities, including Tampa and Mexico City, across 15 concerts, all of which sold out, drawing approximately 840,000 attendees. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK