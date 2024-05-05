BTS’ Army takes group action against Hybe for neglecting BTS

SEOUL – Army, the loyal fandom of K-pop phenomenon BTS, urged South Korean music conglomerate Hybe to protect the group from an ongoing dispute between the company and its subsidiary Ador’s chief executive, Ms Min Hee-jin.

On May 3, the fandom took out a full-page advertisement in major South Korean newspapers with the message: “We support BTS, not Hybe.”

Army said that while an internal feud over management at Hybe is under way, the name of BTS is being damaged by false news and rumours despite the controversy being irrelevant to the group.

“Hybe chairman Bang Si-hyuk and CEO Park Ji-won must stop manipulating the media using BTS as a shield against the company’s internal and external issues. A label that does not protect its artiste has no reason to exist,” Army said in the statement.

“We recognise that a label’s failure to fulfil its obligation (to protect the artiste) can be a factor in terminating the contract.”

Army held a protest in front of Hybe’s headquarters in Yongsan, Seoul, on May 2 by sending condolence wreaths and trucks with large electronic display screens displaying words of protest.

Hybe said the accusation that the company is using BTS as a shield makes no sense, and declined to comment further on the issue.

The internal strife between Hybe and Ador began on April 22 when Hybe announced a probe into Ador, which manages popular girl group NewJeans, a two-year-old K-pop phenomenon who have topped global charts.

Hybe had accused Ms Min of plotting to break away from the parent company, which holds a controlling 80 per cent stake. Hybe is also demanding her resignation.

The agency subsequently filed a legal complaint against Ms Min on April 25 for breach of trust in business. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK