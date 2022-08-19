BTS are YouTube's most subscribed male artistes

SEOUL • K-pop sensation BTS are now the most subscribed male artistes on YouTube.

The seven-man band currently have 70.2 million subscribers on YouTube, surpassing Canadian singer Justin Bieber, who has 69.8 million subscribers on the platform.

K-pop girl group Blackpink top the list with 76.7 million subscribers on YouTube.

BTS' feat came ahead of the group's planned release of eight photo books from Sept 1.

According to The Korea Herald, there will be seven books dedicated to each member, with the eighth featuring BTS as a group.

BTS comprise RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

The group released the preview photos for Jungkook's photo book on Wednesday and yesterday, featuring him as a vampire.

According to the fan platform Weverse, his book will contain about 80 pages of photos in red, grey and black.

Proof, BTS' anthology album released in June, is currently in its ninth week on the United States Billboard's main album chart, climbing up three notches to No. 59 on the Billboard 200 chart.

The group announced in June that they were taking a break as a group to pursue solo projects.

Jungkook has since collaborated with American singer Charlie Puth on the duet, Left And Right, while J-Hope released his debut studio album, Jack In The Box, last month.