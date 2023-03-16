BTS absence hurting global K-pop growth: Hybe chairman

SEOUL – Making megastars BTS do their South Korean military service is slowing the global growth of K-pop, the chairman of the septet’s agency Hybe said on Wednesday.

The boy band are widely considered South Korea’s biggest cultural phenomenon, selling out stadiums around the world and dominating the charts while raking in billions of dollars for the country’s economy and building a global legion of fans known as Army.

But all able-bodied men in South Korea must serve at least 18 months in the military and, after a years-long debate about whether BTS deserved an exemption, Jin, 30, the oldest member of the group, enlisted in December.

Mr Bang Si-hyuk, chairman of Hybe and the mastermind behind BTS, said figures – including global ratings and album sales – now showed a declining demand for K-pop.

“The absence of BTS is the first reason,” he said.

“I think it’s very clear that the fact that BTS are not active as a team is playing the biggest role in bringing about this change in numbers,” he told a forum in Seoul.

BTS are the most prominent K-pop figures globally, he said, adding: “The market narrows significantly when BTS are taken out.”

His comments came days after Hybe suspended a controversial bid to acquire control of rival SM Entertainment, ending a lengthy, high-profile feud over the company’s management.

Mr Bang was accused of a hostile takeover and seeking to monopolise K-pop, but he defended the move as a solution to K-pop’s slowing growth.

J-Hope next

Hybe announced in February that a second BTS member, J-Hope, has “initiated the military enlistment process”, with local media reporting he is due to enlist in April.

On Sunday, J-Hope, 29, appeared on a late-night music talk show on KBS and said goodbye to fans, telling them: “I will be back soon from the military.”

Since their debut in 2013, BTS have been credited with generating billions for their country, as well as boosting the image and soft power of South Korea – now a global cultural powerhouse.