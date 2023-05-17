BTS’ 10th-anniversary commemorative medal hits record sales of $6 million for Korea Minting

SEOUL – The commemorative medal for the 10th anniversary of K-pop boy band BTS’ debut has racked up the all-time highest sales for South Korea’s state-run minting agency.

Korea Minting and Security Printing & ID Card Operating Corporation (Komsco) said on Tuesday the first edition of the mega-group’s medal sold more than 10,000 pieces in 2022, earning around 6 billion won (S$6 million) in sales.

It added that this is the highest sales figure recorded by any commemorative medal it has produced.

The medal was jointly launched by Komsco and BTS’ label, Big Hit Music, in 2022 in celebration of the 10th anniversary of the group’s debut this June.

The minting agency said the 1-ounce (28g) gold medal – of which 1,000 were issued worldwide – sold out in just two hours after it went on sale on the Weverse Shop, the official K-pop merchandise e-commerce platform run by Hybe, the parent company of Big Hit Music.

Komsco said BTS’ medal stood out not only for its sales record, but also in terms of the stamping technology used.

The group’s official logo was carved in a fine pattern with a technology typically used by banks for coins, which was applied for the first time on a commemorative medal.

The mint mark, which shows where the coin was made and is mostly seen on significant commemorative coins, is also visible on the BTS medal, Komsco added.

The state-run agency plans to launch the second edition of BTS’ 10th-anniversary medal later in 2023.

It will come in a different design, with portraits of the seven members carved onto the plate using the most cutting-edge technology, the medal manufacturer said.

“The second edition will add value to the 10th anniversary of BTS’ debut with Komsco’s special design and state-of-the-art technology,” said Komsco head Bahn Jahng-shick in a statement.

He added: “We’re devoting our efforts to making a medal that carries value matching the reputation of BTS.” THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK